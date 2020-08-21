Also available on the nbc app

Ahoy, mateys! Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are ready to set sail! Kobe Bryant's longtime love and their girls enjoyed a boat trip near San Francisco this week with a pair of special friends – the late NBA star's former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat. The whole crew looked like they were having a blast, and Vanessa documented the most picture-perfect moments on Instagram.

