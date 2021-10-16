Main Content

The Bryant family is ready for Halloween! Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, 18-year-old Natalia, 5-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri, kicked off their celebrations for spooky season with a trip to Disneyland. The girls matched in festive black and orange looks. Natalia sported jack-o'-lantern Mickey Mouse ears on her head, while her littlest sis Capri wore an adorably punny T-shirt that read, "Fab-boo-lous."

Tags: Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant, parenting, celebrity
