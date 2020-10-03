Also available on the nbc app

LeBron James is continuing to honor his late friend Kobe Bryant. After the star Lakers player helped lead his team to victory during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, he sent a special shout-out to Vanessa Bryant and her daughters. "We’re thinking about the Bryant family, of Vanessa and them daughters. They’re with us, we’re with you guys, we love you guys and hopefully, we’re making them proud by wearing these uniforms tonight and throughout the course of the postseason," he said.

