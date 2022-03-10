Main Content

Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Beam With New Family Dog Loki In Adorable Photos: 'My Girls Are Happy'

Meet Loki: the Bryants' new furry family member! Vanessa Bryant revealed in two Instagram posts on Wednesday that she and her daughters are the proud owners of a black German shepherd. The 39-year-old captioned the first photo, "My girls are happy." The second photo shows 19-year-old Natalia hugging Loki, as 5-year-old Bianka and 2-year-old Capri pose close by with big smiles. The addition comes just a month after the death of their beloved pup, Crucio.

