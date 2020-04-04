Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant is so proud of her late husband Kobe Bryant. Vanessa shared how much it means to her that the NBA star legend will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame while speaking to ESPN's Rece Davis with her eldest daughter Natalia. "It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa said. "Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career."

