Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a touching photo of her oldest daughter, Natalia. The 17-year-old looked stunning in a blue dress in front of a backdrop depicting the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant. “My babies. Natalia. #Winterformal #Together #Family,” Vanessa captioned the sweet post. The 37-year-old also recently shared sweet home video footage of herself with Kobe and Gigi from the 2015 documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse.”

