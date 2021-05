Also available on the nbc app

Bianka Bryant and Sienna Wilson are too cute! Vanessa Bryant and Ciara's daughters teamed up for an adorable TikTok challenge this past weekend and had so much fun – proving that the little ones have just as tight a bond as their moms! In the video, the duo adorably tried to not taste the orange popsicles laid out on the counter, giggling and dancing as they waited.

