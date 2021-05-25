Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is back at Disneyland and this time she’s with Ciara and Russell Wilson! The 39-year-old mama visited the “happiest place on earth” with her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri over the weekend and brought the Wilson family along for some fun! Ciara and Russell brought their kids to the family outing and by the looks of it they had a lot of fun! Vanessa documented her entire trip from when she entered the park to when she went on rides like “Dumbo,” “Rise of the Resistance,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” This isn’t the first time the group has gone to Disneyland together. Earlier this month they visited the Anaheim theme park on Mother’s Day!

Appearing: