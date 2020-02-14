Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant is making sure her husband and daughter's legacy lives on together. Kobe Bryant's wife announced a bittersweet change to the late NBA icon's Mama Sports Foundation on Feb. 13, revealing that from now on the organization will be called the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of their second oldest child, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. Gigi sadly died alongside her father and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Vanessa told followers that including her in the foundation's new name only made sense considering her and Kobe's special bond and mutual love for basketball.

