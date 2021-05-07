Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 39th birthday at the “happiest place on earth.” The famous mom headed to Disneyland with her three daughters, Natalia, Capri and Bianka on Wednesday and shared tons of fun-filled highlights on her Instagram. In one sweet snap, Vanessa, posed in her Mambacita sweatshirt in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and thanked her fans for the birthday love. Vanessa’s birthday falls just four days after what would have been her daughter Gianna’s 15th birthday. In Gianna’s memory, Vanessa debuted a tie-die sweat set capsule collection, where 100 percent of the proceeds will their family's nonprofit, the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which she and her late husband, Kobe Bryant, founded.

Appearing: