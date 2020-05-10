Access
WEEKDAYS

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Mother’s Day Without Gianna and Kobe

CLIP05/10/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her first mother’s day since losing daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident this January. Vanessa took to Instagram stories to share sweet gifts she received for the day. » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AHSub » Visit Our Website: http://www.AccessOnline.com/ Get More Access: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AccessOnline Twitter: https://twitter.com/accessonline Instagram: http://instagram.com/accessonline Snapchat: OfficialAccess About Access: "Access" is a nationally syndicated daily entertainment news show. "Access" delivers the most comprehensive coverage of entertainment news and personalities on television, featuring in-depth celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes accounts of the most important events in Hollywood. Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Mother’s Day Without Gianna and Kobe | Access Access https://www.youtube.com/AccessOnline

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Gigi Bryant, mothers day
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Marla Maples Raves Over Daughter Tiffany Trump Finishing Law School: 'I Am So, So Proud'
CLIP 05/12/20
Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Tina Fey & More Stars Join NYC COVID-19 Telethon
CLIP 05/12/20
'Listen To Your Heart' Star Matt Apologizes To Rudi On Recap | Heart Beat
CLIP 05/12/20
Oprah, Alicia Keys & More Call For Justice For Ahmaud Arbery
CLIP 05/12/20
Kobe Bryant & Passengers Knew 'Risks Involved' In Fatal Crash, Pilot's Rep Argues
CLIP 05/11/20
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Interviews Her About Pregnancy & Motherhood
CLIP 05/11/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Fact Or Fiction? Royal Expert Separates Truth From Rumor
CLIP 05/11/20
Meghan Trainor Twerks On Ellen DeGeneres' 'Game Of Games' Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/11/20
YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Killed In Car Crash At Age 25
CLIP 05/11/20
Prince Harry Makes Cheeky Kissing Remark While Honoring Injured Veterans
CLIP 05/11/20
Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin James, Leah Remini & More Remember Jerry Stiller
CLIP 05/11/20
Elle Fanning Reveals Tom Cruise Gifts Her & Sister Dakota This Special Treat Every Year
CLIP 05/11/20
Jennifer Lopez Refuses To Eat These Two Surprising Foods, Chef Says
CLIP 05/11/20
AJ Michalka Still Has Major Love For ‘Potential Breakup Song’ & ‘Cowbelles’ More Than A Decade Later
CLIP 05/11/20
Kate Gosselin Left Out Of Son’s Mother’s Day Post For Jon’s Girlfriend
CLIP 05/11/20
John Legend's Wisest Advice On 'The Voice' To CammWess & Zan Fiskum
CLIP 05/11/20
Kevin Bacon Admits He Can’t Do Iconic ‘Footloose’ Dance Anymore | Access At Home
CLIP 05/11/20
Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Artists Reveal The Most Encouraging Things He's Said
CLIP 05/11/20
Nick Jonas' Team Raves Over His 'Human To Human' Coaching Style on 'The Voice'
CLIP 05/11/20
Kelly Clarkson's 'Voice' Team Jokes She Sometimes Gets 'Way Too Personal'
CLIP 05/11/20
Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Practices Hitting Mom’s High Notes: ‘Diva In The Making’
CLIP 05/11/20
America Ferrera Welcomes Baby Girl: 'Mama, Dada & Big Brother Are Over The Moon'
CLIP 05/11/20
Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Sex Of Second Baby
CLIP 05/11/20
'The Office' Cast Reunites To Surprise Newlyweds For First Wedding Dance
CLIP 05/11/20
Hannah Brown's Mom Thankful Jed Wyatt Isn’t With Her Daughter | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/11/20
Katy Perry’s Unborn Baby Flips Her The Middle Finger In Ultrasound
CLIP 05/11/20
Benji Madden Gushes About Cameron Diaz: ‘Forever Grateful To My Wife’
CLIP 05/11/20
Julianne Hough Surprises Her Mom With A New House: It's 'Her Time To Receive'
CLIP 05/11/20
Jerry Stiller Dead At 92
CLIP 05/11/20
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Mother’s Day Without Gianna and Kobe
CLIP 05/10/20
Al Roker Says Wife Deborah Roberts Wants Him To Stop Wearing Sweatpants Every Day
CLIP 05/10/20
will.i.am Shares Secret To ‘Black Eyed Peas’ Success Over The Last 25 Years
CLIP 05/09/20
Little Richard Dead At 87
CLIP 05/09/20
Nathan Lane Got 'Birdcage' Role Since Robin Williams Didn’t Want To Dress In Drag
CLIP 05/09/20
Roy Horn Of Siegfried & Roy Dies At 75 Of COVID-19 Complications
CLIP 05/08/20
Sandra Bullock & Daughter Laila Honor Nurse In Rare Video Appearance For Mother's Day
CLIP 05/08/20
Vanessa Bryant Seeking Damages For Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos Release
CLIP 05/08/20
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are Working On This Special Project
CLIP 05/08/20
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Teacher For Retirement Day: 'Thank You For 39 Years'
CLIP 05/08/20
‘Magnum P.I’ Star Jay Hernandez Got Big Break After Elevator Meeting
CLIP 05/08/20
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Relives Most Controversial Moments With Rose
CLIP 05/08/20
50 Cent Gives Update On Longstanding Feud With Wendy Williams
CLIP 05/08/20
Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Chris Pratt A Quarantine Haircut: ‘Time To Chop It Off’
CLIP 05/08/20
Chris Harrison Calls Out Peter Weber For Being 'A Mess Coming Down The Stretch' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/08/20
Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt & More Read Hilarious Texts From Their Moms
CLIP 05/08/20
Taylor Swift, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian & More Outraged Over Ahmaud Arbery’s Death
CLIP 05/08/20
Ariana Grande Kisses Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez In ‘Stuck With U’ Video
CLIP 05/08/20
Nicki Minaj Hints Of Pregnancy By Admitting To Cravings & Nausea
CLIP 05/08/20
Adele’s Former Trainer Shuts Down ‘Fat-Phobic Accusations’ After Slimmed Down Birthday Pic
CLIP 05/08/20
Cameron Diaz, Ashley Graham & More Stars Celebrating Their First Mother's Day
CLIP 05/08/20
Lori Vallow's Husband Allegedly Called Her Child A Dark Spirit In Newly Surfaced Alleged Email
CLIP 05/07/20
Courteney Cox Reveals Favorite 'Friends' Episodes As She Binge-Watches In Quarantine
CLIP 05/07/20
Mario Lopez & Baby Son Surprise Clayton Kershaw In Matching Dodgers Jerseys & It's Too Cute
CLIP 05/07/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Living In Tyler Perry's $18 Million Mansion (Report)
CLIP 05/07/20
'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint & Girlfriend Georgia Groome Welcome A Baby Girl
CLIP 05/07/20
Rapper Ty Dies Of Coronavirus At 47
CLIP 05/07/20
Ashton Kutcher Teases Mila Kunis For Calling TikTok 'Tic Tac'
CLIP 05/07/20
D-Nice And Michelle Obama Working On Secret Project: 'We're Working On Something Big'
CLIP 05/07/20
Jennifer Garner Praises Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Video Reading To Archie
CLIP 05/07/20
Hannah Brown Is Single & Ready To Start Dating: 'I Definitely Want To Be In A Relationship' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/07/20
Kristin Cavallari Breaks Silence After Jay Cutler Divorce For Son’s Birthday
CLIP 05/07/20
Jackie Evancho Wants A Duet With Vanessa Hudgens After 'Masked Singer'
CLIP 05/07/20
Tina Knowles Reacts To Beyoncé’s Shout-Out On ‘Savage’ Remix: ‘I Wasn't Really Sure What It Meant’
CLIP 05/07/20
Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi In Tie Dye For Mother-Daughter Tennis Game
CLIP 05/07/20
Tim McGraw Gets Teary-Eyed Over The Love For His Mom
CLIP 05/07/20
Blake Shelton Surprises Nurse Who Almost Died Of COVID-19 With Serenade Of 'God Gave Me You'
CLIP 05/07/20
Mark Wahlberg & Mario Lopez Honor Healthcare Workers With Children's Hospital Visit
CLIP 05/07/20
Gabrielle Union Says Zaya Doesn’t Trust Her & Dwyane Wade With Homeschooling
CLIP 05/07/20
Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She Weighed 93 Pounds While Addicted to Valium | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/07/20
Kate Middleton Admits Prince George ‘Gets Very Upset’ When He Can’t Do Princess Charlotte’s Projects
CLIP 05/07/20
Meghan Markle Praised By ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ Author’s Widower Over Sweet Archie Video
CLIP 05/07/20
Jack Osbourne Says Dad Ozzy 'Got Up & Left The Room' Watching 'Honest' Documentary About Himself
CLIP 05/07/20
Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' Costume Designers Spill Secrets Behind The Show's Perfect '40s Looks
CLIP 05/07/20
Baby Archie Turns 1: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son's Milestone Moments So Far
CLIP 05/06/20
Kobe Bryant's No. 8 Lakers Jersey Could Go For $50K, Auction Director Says
CLIP 05/06/20
Kevin Hart & Chelsea Handler Team Up For Badminton Showdown On 'What The Fit' (Exclusive)
CLIP 05/06/20
Bruce Willis, His Wife Emma & Demi Moore Cheer On His Daughter As She Aces First Bike Ride
CLIP 05/06/20
Jimmy Fallon Raves Wife Nancy Juvonen Is Responsible For 'Tonight Show's' At-Home Success
CLIP 05/06/20
Ariel Winter Reveals Gory Details About Accidentally Chopping Off The Top Of Her Thumb
CLIP 05/06/20
Meghan Markle Reads To Archie From Book In Oprah's Personalized Library
CLIP 05/06/20
Joanna Gaines Almost Didn't Give Chip A Second Date: 'It Wasn't Love At First Sight'
CLIP 05/06/20
Grimes Explains Her And Elon Musk's Unique 'X Æ A-12' Name For Baby Boy
CLIP 05/06/20
Shawn Johnson Admits She Loves Her C-Section Scar: 'I Feel Like A Warrior'
CLIP 05/06/20
Reese Witherspoon & Emma Stone Have Honest Discussion About Mental Health During Pandemic
CLIP 05/06/20
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Split After Less Than 2 Years Of Dating
CLIP 05/06/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Move Has Been 'Very Difficult' For Him Amid Pandemic
CLIP 05/06/20
Zayn Malik Hints At Engagement To Pregnant Gigi Hadid With Marriage Tattoo
CLIP 05/06/20
YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Reveals She’s Pregnant 4 Months After Infant Son’s Death
CLIP 05/06/20
Raven-Symoné Thinks There's More 'Personal Things' To Discuss With ‘Cheetah Girls’ Kiely Williams
CLIP 05/06/20
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Gift Her Huge Floral Arrangement For Mom's Birthday
CLIP 05/06/20
Adele Looks Unrecognizable Showing Off Svelte Figure In Little Black Dress
CLIP 05/06/20
Kate Middleton, Prince William & Royal Family Wish Archie Happy Birthday
CLIP 05/06/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Video Of Baby Archie For Birthday
CLIP 05/06/20
Jessica Simpson Blasts Ex-Vogue Staffer For 'Nauseating' Claim That Her Breasts 'Fell Out' At Met Gala
CLIP 05/05/20
Dream Kardashian Shows Off 'Beautiful Teeth' & Waist-Length Curls In First Instagram Video
CLIP 05/05/20
Sean Paul Has Still Never Met Sia: We Did 'Cheap Thrills' 'Over The Internet'
CLIP 05/05/20
Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton Married 20 Years Ago: Inside Their Whirlwind Romance
CLIP 05/05/20
Laurence Fishburne Says He's 'Happy' He Passed On 'Pulp Fiction'
CLIP 05/05/20
Arnold Schwarzenegger Surprises Son Christopher For College Graduation
CLIP 05/05/20
Selena Gomez Gets Her Own Quarantine Cooking Show For HBO Max
CLIP 05/05/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.