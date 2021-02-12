Main Content

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's College Acceptance Days After Modeling Deal

Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia is ready to start a major new chapter! The proud mom celebrated her and Kobe Bryant's oldest child getting accepted to college this week, sharing a look at the good news Natalia received from the University of Oregon. Vanessa offered her congrats in a cute post on her Instagram story, and it likely won't be the last round of festivities fans will see!

