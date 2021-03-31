Also available on the nbc app

Natalia Bryant just got the best news! The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant found out on March 30 that she was accepted into the University of Southern California. Natalia couldn't hold back her excitement, jumping up and down in a USC sweatshirt in a video posted to Instagram. "Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!” Vanessa wrote in part.

Appearing: