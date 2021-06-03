Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike Over Alleged Gianna Tribute Shoe Leak: 'Not Approved To Be Made'

CLIP06/03/21
Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant isn't too happy after the footwear she helped design to honor her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, have surfaced online. The widow of Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to react to a photo of the alleged Nike shoe, sharing, "I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don't. I hope these shoes did not get sold. @nike."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Vanessa Bryant, Vanessa Bryant NEWS, Nike, Nike news, 2021 news, Gianna Bryant, Gianna Bryant news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.