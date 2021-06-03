Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant isn't too happy after the footwear she helped design to honor her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, have surfaced online. The widow of Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to react to a photo of the alleged Nike shoe, sharing, "I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don't. I hope these shoes did not get sold. @nike."

