Vanessa Bryant is sharing her candid thoughts about Meek Mill's controversial lyric in a recent song. Kobe Bryant's widow took to her Instagram Story to call out the rapper about his leaked song "Don’t Worry," which includes lyrics that refers to the late NBA star. "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this," Vanessa wrote.

