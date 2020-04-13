Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant isn't holding back her emotions on a difficult day. The 37-year-old called husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's deaths "senseless" in a heartbreaking message of grief, honoring Mamba Day on April 13 with an emotional reflection on her longtime love's iconic career. Vanessa expressed understandable anger and remorse over the NBA legend and 13-year-old Gigi's lives being cut so tragically short, while also honoring everything they accomplished while they were still with us.

Appearing: