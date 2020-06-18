Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant is urging Congress to pass a new helicopter safety bill named after her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant who were both tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. "I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country," she said in a statement. "I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation."

Appearing: