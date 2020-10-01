Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara shared a photo of them breastfeeding their babies together on a private plane. The widow of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant shared the sweet snapshot on Instagram Wednesday holding 15-month-old daughter Capri and the singer cradled 2-month-old son, Win. Vanessa has been super thankful for the support from her BFF Ciara following the death of Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in early January. The duo have been spending a lot of time together with their kids and sharing the sweet moments on Instagram.

