Scheana Shay is opening up about suffering a miscarriage. The "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed the heartbreaking news on a recent episode of her hit podcast "Scheananigans," sharing that she and her boyfriend Brock Davies found out about their "miracle" pregnancy just "a few weeks ago." "I wanted to put this out because a miracle did happen, and I got pregnant for the first time in my life. And although this one isn't working out and we don't know yet what's exactly gonna happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own, and that alone is a miracle," she said.

