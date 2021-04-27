Also available on the nbc app

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay gave birth to a baby girl on Monday. The reality star posted the news on her Instagram writing in part, “My heart is so full. On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz.” In her emotional post, the new mom also revealed that 24 hours after being induced, her blood pressure was extremely elevated and she was diagnosed with preeclampsia.

