“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder gave fans their first glimpse at her and husband Beau Clark’s baby daughter. The reality star shared a series of photos and videos of her bundle of joy on Instagram and gushed about parenthood writing, “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

