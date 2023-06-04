Main Content

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Brittany Cartwright Reveals If She & Jax Taylor Would Return To Reality TV

Could Brittany Cartwright be back on "Vanderpump Rules"? The TV personality told Access Hollywood that she and husband Jax would "definitely" consider a return to reality TV "if it was right for [their] family." "Now we have [son] Cruz to think about, so that's the only issue. For our marriage, it was good to have that break for a little while so we can really connect and focus on the first couple years of being parents," she shared. Brittany also discussed life with Jaz and Cruz and bonding over motherhood with Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. Plus, she discussed collaborating with Cupshe on "Be Me; The Cupshe Birthday Collection" alongside Chanel Iman and Heather Rae El Moussa and the importance of fashion for all body types. "BeMe; The Cupshe Birthday Collection" is available for early access exclusively on Cupshe's website.

