Valerie Harper’s Husband Refuses To Put Her In Hospice Despite Doctors’ Suggestion

Valerie Harper’s husband of 40 years, Tony Cacciotti, shared an emotional update of his wife’s health on Facebook, and revealed that he “can’t” and “won’t” place her in hospice care despite doctors’ advice. Valerie was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in 2013 and has long outlived her life expectation. The actress stopped by Access Live in 2013 to talk about her cancer diagnosis and bond with her husband.

