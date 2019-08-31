Main Content

Valerie Harper maintained a hopeful and inspiring attitude even in the face of a devastating prognosis. The late "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda" star stopped by Access Hollywood Live in 2013 and reflected on being told she may have had only months to live following a diagnosis of leptomeningeal carcinomatosis. Harper went on to survive another six years before passing away on Aug. 30, 2019, and her powerful words still ring true today.

