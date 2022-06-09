Main Content

Valerie Bertinelli is saying good riddance to romantic relationships. The 62-year-old actress stopped by "Today" on Thursday to chat with Hoda Kotb, and she was very straight-forward about the future of her love life since she filed for divorce from her second husband, Tom Vitale, last month after 11 years of marriage. "...Divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life," she revealed. Valerie was previously married to rockstar Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.

