Valerie Bertinelli has had it with the haters. The actress teared up when clapping back at a troll who criticized her weight, revealing in an emotional Instagram post this week that the negativity struck a nerve and she’s still recovering. Valerie suggested that instead of pointing out what someone is likely already sensitive about, people should be more empathetic and understand that there’s always more to everyone’s story than others realize. The 61-year-old initially shared her video on her IG story, but she later reposted it to her feed and explained that despite being nervous she ultimately wants to make sure her experience is available to as many people as possible.

