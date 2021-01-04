Also available on the nbc app

Valerie Bertinelli is still coming to terms with the loss of ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. The TV personality got emotional during an appearance on the "Today" show as she reflected on celebrating the holidays in the wake of the late rock star's death. The pair, who were married for 20 years, share a son named Wolfgang. "It's been rough, very bittersweet," she said, adding, "It's been hard. I've gone to text [Eddie] a few dozen times, and I was like, 'Oh no, I can't text him right now.'"

