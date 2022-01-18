Main Content

Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She Will 'Never Get Married Again' After Death Of Husband Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about her new book, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," which is available now. The "Hot in Cleveland" star looked back at her friendship with Betty White and revealed how she celebrated her late co-star's 100th birthday. Valerie also got candid about her relationship with her late husband Eddie Van Halen and shared what she'll say to the rocker once they see each other again. Plus, Valerie revealed why she will never get married again.

