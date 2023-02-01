Main Content

Valerie Bertinelli Recalls Being Called 'Fat & Lazy': 'I Do Realize It’s Not True'

CLIP01/31/23

Valerie Bertinelli is getting candid about her personal journey and healing from past pain. The "Hot in Cleveland" alum has been abstaining from alcohol this month for Dry January, and an in a series of Instagram Stories videos on Monday, she told fans that the cleanse had made lots of feelings surface. "[The feelings are] telling me that I don't feel worthy. I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am. … And I do realize it's not true, with someone just projecting on me whatever they f***ing needed to project on me. But my part in all of it was believing it, and I don't believe it anymore," she shared.

