Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional Over Son Wolfgang Wearing Eddie Van Halen Necklace At 2022 Grammys

CLIP04/03/22

The Van Halen family is celebrating a special night. The late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, alongside mom Valerie Bertinelli and girlfriend Andraia Allsop, tells Access Hollywood at the 2022 Grammys how he's reacting to his first nomination. Valerie also shares her surprise at learning that Eddie got his first Grammy nod at Wolfgang's age, and gets emotional over her son's jewelry tribute to the guitar legend.

NRS0 E0 4 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Valerie Bertinelli, Eddie Van Halen, grammys, wolfgang van halen, red carpet, music
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.