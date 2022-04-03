The Van Halen family is celebrating a special night. The late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, alongside mom Valerie Bertinelli and girlfriend Andraia Allsop, tells Access Hollywood at the 2022 Grammys how he's reacting to his first nomination. Valerie also shares her surprise at learning that Eddie got his first Grammy nod at Wolfgang's age, and gets emotional over her son's jewelry tribute to the guitar legend.

NR S0 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight