Valentina Sampaio Hired As Victoria's Secret's First Openly Transgender Model

Meet one of Victoria's Secret newest faces! Twenty-two-year-old Valentina Sampaio has been hired for a campaign for the lingerie company's PINK brand, making her their first transgender model. The hiring move comes less than a year after Victoria's Secret executive told Vogue that transgender models wouldn't walk in their annual catwalk, because "the show is a fantasy." Valentina's gig also comes amid new reports that the 2019 Victoria's Secret runway show has been canceled.

