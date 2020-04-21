Main Content

Val Kilmer Gets Candid About Angelina Jolie, Cher & Daryl Hannah Romances

Val Kilmer isn't holding back about his past A-list romances and reveals which breakup left him in tears for six months. The "Tombstone" star gets candid about his high-profile dating history in the upcoming memoir "I'm Your Huckleberry," recalling past relationships with famous women including Cher, Cindy Crawford and Angelina Jolie, but reveals there's a different Hollywood actress whom he still isn't over. According to book excerpts obtained by People magazine, Val shares that his breakup with Daryl Hannah stings even after nearly 20 years.

