Val Kilmer and his daughter Mercedes are starring opposite each other in "Paydirt." It's their first time working together, and the duo told All Access' Kit Hoover about the excitement and challenges of taking their dynamic onscreen. Val also gushed over his children, who have continued to support him in the months since he underwent a tracheotomy amid his throat cancer battle. "Paydirt" is available now to rent.

