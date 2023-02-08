Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are finally revealing the adorable name they gave their newborn son! "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," Jenna wrote on Instagram Tuesday. In his own post, Val got candid about their journey in an effort to support those experiencing similar struggles. "This has been truly a special time for me. I do have to be honest and say that it hasn’t always been easy," he wrote.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight