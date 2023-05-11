Did a grief author murder the husband who inspired her book? Utah mom of three Kouri Richins has been charged with the murder of her husband Eric Richins. He mysteriously died at just 39 years old last year. Kouri later wrote a bereavement book for their children about overcoming loss, and it was just last month that she was making the television rounds promoting her story. Former prosecutor and legal analyst Loni Coombs breaks down the details. Kouri's next court hearing is scheduled for May 19. She has not entered a plea, and her attorney did not respond to Access Hollywood's request for comment.

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

