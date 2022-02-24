Usher is heading back to Sin City! The singer chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about headlining a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM this summer. Usher revealed what fans can expect and how he will show a more intimate side of himself while rocking out in Vegas. Usher also got candid about parenting his four kiddos and shared how 4-month-old son Sire is already living up to his name. Tickets for Usher's upcoming shows go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 25.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight