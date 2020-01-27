Also available on the NBC app

The 2020 Grammy Awards went crazy for Usher's Prince tribute! The singer delivered a killer medley of the late icon's biggest hits, from "Little Red Corvette" to "When Doves Cry" and more. Usher belted impressive falsetto during songs like "Kiss," and also proved he could do Prince's moves justice while strutting his stuff alongside FKA Twigs in a stylish ensemble that reflected the legend's signature fashion. And, longtime Prince muse and collaborator Sheila E. crushed it on the drums! The performance bought the star-studded audience to its feet, and it's easy to see why!

