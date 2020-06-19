Also available on the NBC app

Usher is urging for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. The multiple Grammy-winning artist wrote a powerful op-ed for the Washington Post explaining why the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves needs to become an official holiday. "Recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday would be a small gesture compared with the greater social needs of black people in America. But it can remind us of our journey toward freedom, and the work America still has to do," Usher wrote.

