Usher spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles ahead of his hosting duties and performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Usher gushed about his 8-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo and the happiness that she brings to his family, “It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that.” He also reflected on his long-lasting relationship with Justin Bieber, “I love Justin and throughout his process I’ve shown to be supportive and continue to lift him up and try to offer him the best and what he’s made of it is amazing.” He also teased, “There’s something coming real soon.” The iHeartRadio Music Awards Airs Thursday, May 27th on FOX.

