Main Content

U.S. Coast Guard Gives Update On Missing Titanic Submersible 'Search & Rescue Mission'

CLIP06/21/23

The U.S. Coast Guard is giving an update on the ongoing search for the missing Titanic submersible. On Wednesday, Captain Jamie Fredrick from the Coast Guard and partnering agencies shared the news that the search is continuing for the lost vessel carrying 5 people. The Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning as it tried to explore the Titanic wreckage. Now, additional assets are being brought in to help amply the search as the submersible is believed to be running out of breathable oxygen.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Titanic, submersible, titanic missing, missing submersible, titanic submersible, Coast Guard, update, submarine, submersible update, search and rescue, Search
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.