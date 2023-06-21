The U.S. Coast Guard is giving an update on the ongoing search for the missing Titanic submersible. On Wednesday, Captain Jamie Fredrick from the Coast Guard and partnering agencies shared the news that the search is continuing for the lost vessel carrying 5 people. The Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning as it tried to explore the Titanic wreckage. Now, additional assets are being brought in to help amply the search as the submersible is believed to be running out of breathable oxygen.

