Payne Lindsey and his "Up and Vanished" team investigate the 14-year search for missing Florida woman Jennifer Kesse, who hasn't been seen or heard from since she disappeared in January 2006. Though the case has since gone cold and no one has been charged, her family explains why they haven't given up hope and are still desperate to get to the bottom of what really happened. "Up and Vanished" airs Saturdays at 7/6c on Oxygen.

