In this exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of “Unpolished,” Bria and Matt gear up for their wedding with an over-the-top bridal shower. There are also hints that there could be some major bombshells this season with money and the salon reopening after being closed due to the pandemic. “Unpolished” Season 2 premieres January 12 at 10/9c on TLC.

