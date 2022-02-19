Uma Thurman has had an amazing 35 years in Hollywood, and along the way, she's had some incredible looks! The "Suspicion" actress broke down some of her most iconic outfits for Access Hollywood, including her yellow tracksuit in "Kill Bill." Uma recently put the jacket on for a cute twinning photo with her daughter Luna. "I found it in the garage," she laughed. "I was amazed I could still zip it!" New episodes "Suspicion" hit Apple TV+ on Fridays.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight