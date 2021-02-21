Also available on the nbc app

Margzetta Frazier may know how to land a perfect backflip, but she was nearly knocked over when one of her idols surprised her with a FaceTime call! The UCLA gymnast made headlines for her floor routine that paid tribute to Janet Jackson, and the superstar herself reached out to Margzetta about the now-viral moment. Margzetta tells Access Hollywood how her and Janet's conversation came to be and what she now wishes she could have said! What did the music icon ask Margzetta to teach her? And, the 20-year-old shares how much she hopes to inspire young girls as much as Janet has inspired her.

