Tyrese is ready for a leading lady! The actor jokes with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles that he’s tired of his “Fast and Furious” character, Roman, staying single throughout the entire franchise and says Rihanna would be the perfect addition to the cast to be his on-screen girlfriend. Tyrese also reflects on late co-star Paul Walker’s lasting legacy and praises the “Fast” series for having such a diverse cast. “Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters on June 25.

