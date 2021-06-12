Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Tyrese Says Rihanna Would Be Roman’s Perfect ‘Fast & Furious’ Girlfriend

CLIP06/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Tyrese is ready for a leading lady! The actor jokes with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles that he’s tired of his “Fast and Furious” character, Roman, staying single throughout the entire franchise and says Rihanna would be the perfect addition to the cast to be his on-screen girlfriend. Tyrese also reflects on late co-star Paul Walker’s lasting legacy and praises the “Fast” series for having such a diverse cast. “Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters on June 25.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, movies, fast 9, Fast and Furious 9, tyrese fast and furious, tyrese fast 9, Rihanna
S2021 E011 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.