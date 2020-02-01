Also available on the NBC app

Tyrese is sharing the lessons he's learned from Kobe Bryant as the world continues mourning the late NBA legend. The actor tells Access Hollywood at The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest in Miami that he is "inspired" by Kobe's "aggressive" ambitions and everything he accomplished in his 41 short years. Tyrese also teases that fans can expect things to get "very dangerous" between Vin Diesel and "Fast" family newcomer John Cena in the franchise's anticipated ninth film. "F9" hits theaters on May 22.

