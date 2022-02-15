Main Content

Access Hollywood
Tyrese Gibson's Mom Dies After Battling COVID-19 And Pneumonia: 'Saddest Moment of My Life'

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother. The "Fast and the Furious" star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the heartbreaking news that his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, has died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. "On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away," the actor wrote on Monday.

