Tyrese Gibson is ringing in 2021 as a single man. The "Fast and Furious" star and wife Samantha are splitting up after nearly four years of marriage. Tyrese announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post just hours ahead of his 42nd birthday on Dec. 30, posting a throwback red carpet photo of himself giving Samantha a kiss on the cheek. The actor included a lengthy joint statement in his caption, in which he and Samantha reflected on their relationship and how they're choosing to move forward on good terms. The pair explained that the decision to "officially separate and divorce" has been both "painful" and "significant," but they feel "incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful" for the time they spent together as husband and wife.

