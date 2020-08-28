Also available on the nbc app

Tyrese Gibson released his powerful new song "Legendary" and accompanying music video, "8:46," in response to the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police officers, and all proceeds will support the families of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor. While it's his first new single in five years, he told Access Hollywood: "I don't consider this a song that's bringing me out of my 'music retirement,' cause it's not about me. This is a protest piece. This is a protest moment." Tyrese also discussed the filming of the "8.46," why Deon Taylor was the right director and what it felt like to have the support of the Floyd, Garner, Martin and Taylor families. "Legendary" featuring CeeLo Green and "8:46" are both available now.

