On the set of Freeform's "Life-Size 2," Tyra Banks answers Access' burning questions about the sequel to the 2000 hit. Will there be an updated Eve song? What has Eve been up to since we last saw her? And, were there plans to include original star Lindsay Lohan in the sequel? "Life-Size 2" premieres Sunday, Dec. 2 on Freeform.

